Leadership seminar
BOARDMAN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a seminar on “Mindful Leadership” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.
Michael B. Ross, president of Mainstream Leadership Network will speak about Mindful Leadership, “a program designed to help leaders lead better and to help people see the masterpiece they are.”
The cost is $25 for chamber members and $40 for prospective members.
Register at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 4, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- January 11, 2018 8:17 a.m.
Society to host seminar about new tax cuts
- February 5, 2018 11:44 a.m.
Business seminar
- January 25, 2018 11:10 a.m.
Museum to present educational seminar
- April 23, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.