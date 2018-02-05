Leadership seminar

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a seminar on “Mindful Leadership” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

Michael B. Ross, president of Mainstream Leadership Network will speak about Mindful Leadership, “a program designed to help leaders lead better and to help people see the masterpiece they are.”

The cost is $25 for chamber members and $40 for prospective members.

Register at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.