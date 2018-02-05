Kovachik reports to jail en route to prison term
YOUNGSTOWN — A former aide to the late U.S. Rep. James Traficant reported to the Mahoning County jail today to begin her prison sentence.
Linda Kovachik, 70, of Flagler Lane received the 2-year prison sentence last week for stealing from a 76-year-old woman with dementia.
Kovachik pleaded guilty in November to one count of felony theft. Prosecutors said she stole about $100,000.
Jail officials will turn Kovachik over to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 30, 2018 2:28 p.m.
Ex-Traficant aide gets two years for stealing $100,000
- November 9, 2017 3:06 p.m.
Kovachik pleads guilty to stealing from dementia patient
- January 31, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Ex-Traficant aide to spend two years in prison
- November 9, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Ex-Traficant aide admits stealing $100K-plus from woman with dementia
- February 5, 2018 5:51 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING TUESDAY
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.