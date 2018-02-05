Kovachik reports to jail en route to prison term

YOUNGSTOWN — A former aide to the late U.S. Rep. James Traficant reported to the Mahoning County jail today to begin her prison sentence.

Linda Kovachik, 70, of Flagler Lane received the 2-year prison sentence last week for stealing from a 76-year-old woman with dementia.

Kovachik pleaded guilty in November to one count of felony theft. Prosecutors said she stole about $100,000.

Jail officials will turn Kovachik over to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.