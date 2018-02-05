House panel votes to release Democratic memo on Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee voted unanimously tonight to release a Democratic rebuttal to the GOP's memo on the Russia investigation that President Donald Trump declassified last week.

The document now goes to Trump, who has five days to decide whether to declassify it.

The Democratic document aims to counter the Republican memo, which accuses the FBI and Justice Department of abusing their authority in monitoring a onetime Trump campaign associate.

A White House spokesman said Trump would "consider" the Democratic memo's release just as he had the Republican document.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he supports the release of the Democrats' memo, if sensitive intelligence information is removed.