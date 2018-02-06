Homicide suspect rejects plea deal

YOUNGSTOWN — A suspect in an April 11 homicide at a North Side apartment complex rejected a plea offer in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Because of the rejection, Jermaine Tubbs, 26, will go on trial Tuesday in the shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52, who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute at a DuPont Street apartment on the North Side.

Prosecutors offered to drop a charge of being a felon in possession and a firearm specification on the murder charge and recommend a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Tubbs rejected that offer today.

He faces a maximum sentence of 21 years to life if convicted.

Jurors are expected to report to the courtroom of Judge Anthony D’Apolito to be selected to hear the case.

