Homicide suspect rejects plea deal
YOUNGSTOWN — A suspect in an April 11 homicide at a North Side apartment complex rejected a plea offer in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Because of the rejection, Jermaine Tubbs, 26, will go on trial Tuesday in the shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52, who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute at a DuPont Street apartment on the North Side.
Prosecutors offered to drop a charge of being a felon in possession and a firearm specification on the murder charge and recommend a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Tubbs rejected that offer today.
He faces a maximum sentence of 21 years to life if convicted.
Jurors are expected to report to the courtroom of Judge Anthony D’Apolito to be selected to hear the case.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- February 6, 2018 midnight
Trial starts after defendant rejects plea offer
- February 5, 2018 10:51 a.m.
Murder suspect rejects plea; trial could start Tuesday
- April 12, 2017 midnight
Police: North Side murder arose from domestic dispute
- April 10, 2017 10:55 a.m.
UPDATE | Suspect arrested in North Side homicide
- November 13, 2017 10:49 a.m.
Murder suspect accepts plea bargain, gets nine years in prison
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.