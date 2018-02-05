Home sales up

COLUMBUS

The Ohio housing marketplace was robust in 2017, as the sector established record-setting levels in the rate of sales activity, average sales price and total dollar volume, according to Ohio Realtors.

Homes sales finished 2017 with a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 151,748, a 1.9 percent increase from the 2016 year-end rate of 148,952. The average sales price across Ohio in 2017 reached $172,870, a 5.7 percent increase from the $163,510 mark posted during 2016.

Ohio Realtors also reported the number of single-family homes and condominiums put under agreement in December 2017 reached a best-ever level for the month, increasing a slight 0.1 percent from the level posted during the month a year ago.