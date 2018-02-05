Girard man faces charges after fight at Boardman bar

BOARDMAN — A Girard man faces numerous charges following a fight at a South Avenue bar in which a gun was confiscated.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Lanai Lounge shortly after 2 a.m. today for a report of “a fight involving a firearm.”

When police arrived, they found an employee restraining the suspect, identified as Brian Kenney, 22, who also is an employee at the bar. Police also located the gun, which employees had hidden in the kitchen after someone took it from Kenney.

Witnesses told police Kenney had gotten off work about 10 p.m. Sunday night, then drank at the bar for several hours and “became highly intoxicated and irate.”

They said Kenney ended up in a fight with a man at the bar, during which time someone observed a gun in a holster on Kenney’s hip, which someone managed to confiscate. During the altercation, someone slipped and dislocated a shoulder, according to the report.

The incident resulted in police arresting Kenney on charges of felonious assault, possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, using weapons while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated, according to the report.