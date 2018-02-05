Fire dept. grants

Mon. February 5, 2018 at 11:50a.m.

COLUMBUS

Thirty-nine Ohio fire departments will share $376,517 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation under a new program to reduce firefighters’ exposure to toxic environmental elements.

Locally, Boardman received $12,750 to purchase two extractors/washers for two fire houses.

Staff/wire reports


