Fire dept. grants
COLUMBUS
Thirty-nine Ohio fire departments will share $376,517 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation under a new program to reduce firefighters’ exposure to toxic environmental elements.
Locally, Boardman received $12,750 to purchase two extractors/washers for two fire houses.
Staff/wire reports
More like this from vindy.com
- November 8, 2017 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Youngstown schools grants
- September 25, 2016 midnight
Lawrence Co. fire departments get state grants
- August 10, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Hiring binge: Grant allows Warren Fire Department to add 19
- August 31, 2017 2:36 p.m.
Fed funds help offset Youngstown Fire Department station staffing, OT
- June 20, 2017 3:40 p.m.
4 Ohio schools receiving money for student emergency grants
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.