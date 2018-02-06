Deputy killed, 4 other people injured in Colo. shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff's deputy was shot and killed today, the third officer to be gunned down in the line of duty in the state in the past five weeks.
El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was killed while investigating a stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs, about 70 miles south of Denver, authorities said.
Two other deputies, a Colorado Springs police officer and a bystander were injured, authorities said. All were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released.
The lone suspect was also killed, authorities said.
The names of the injured officers, the bystander and the suspect were not immediately released.
Sheriff Bill Elder said Flick, who was killed on his 11th anniversary with the department, is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins.
"Deputy Flick was an outstanding member of my agency and he will be missed," Elder said.
