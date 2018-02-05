BWC rates
COLUMBUS
The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation asked its board of directors recently to reduce private employer premium rates by 12 percent beginning July 1.
If approved, the reduction would save private employers $163.5 million over this year’s premiums, which are already at their lowest rates in at least 40 years.
