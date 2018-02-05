Business seminar
SALEM
The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsoring a “Business Value Building” seminar from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Kent State University-Salem Campus, 2491 state Route 45, Main Building; Room 210.
This workshop is for business owners who want to maximize the value of their business. Business and financial consultants, bankers and economic-development professionals are encouraged to attend as well.
There is no charge to attend the seminar. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 330-337-3473 or email at info@salemohiochamber.org. For information or to directly register with Kent State University, contact Deanna Spencer at 330-308-7522 or email at dmspence@kent.edu.
