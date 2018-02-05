Broken water line on Meridian Road

Mon. February 5, 2018 at 6:34a.m.

BROKEN WATER LINE

YOUNGSTOWN

According to The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, drivers should avoid Meridian Road at Quentin Drive as a broken water line has water pouring onto the streets and yards. The Youngstown Water Department was called out at 5 a.m. Monday.


