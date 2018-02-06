Boardman residents weigh in on township's future

BOARDMAN — Several dozen people turned out tonight to share their opinions on the township’s future.

Township officials hosted their second meeting to gather public input that now will be used to craft a vision for the community. Those who did not attend the meetings can give their input via an online survey, at www.boardmantwp.com.

“It’s really important for us to get your feedback. What do you want to see?” said Krista Beniston, the township’s director of zoning and development.

The township is in the process of writing a comprehensive plan, which Beniston explained is a document that guides decision-making.

At the forum at Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center, attendees got an overview of the planning process and the township’s past and current characteristics.

They learned about the community’s evolution from a rural agricultural community in the early 1900s, to a developing residential and commercial area after World War II, to today’s position as the Mahoning Valley’s commercial hub.

Attendees asked questions about regulations on signage; dilapidated motels; snow removal; and flooding problems, among other topics.

