Austintown students collect supplies for military personnel
AUSTINTOWN — A fresh pair of socks can mean a world of difference to people serving in combat zones.
Students Serving Veterans, a student group at Austintown Fitch High School, raised a barrel-full of items that will be sent overseas to U.S. troops.
“It’s really a supportive kind of thing,” said Seth Welch, senior and president of Students Serving Veterans. “There are regular citizens who are backing what they’re doing over there.”
The group collected travel-sized deodorants, foot powder, tissues, tooth paste, as well as tooth brushes, dental floss, lip balm, gum, mints, breath strips, earbuds, socks, small flashlights batteries and survival bracelets for about a month.
