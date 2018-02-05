2 victims of Sunday crash had left vehicle when they were killed
YOUNGSTOWN — Police said the two people killed about 6 p.m. Sunday in a traffic accident on Interstate 680 south had left their vehicles when they were hit.
The victims were identified today as Javier Colon, 19, of Youngstown and Rebecca Guntle, 40, who is from out of state.
Lt. WIlliam Ross, head of the Accident Investigation Unit, said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages but he did say alcohol was not a factor.
Ross said the two were hit by a car that went off the road. Ross said he does not know why the two were out of their vehicles.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 5, 2018 12:54 a.m.
UPDATE: Two killed in I-680 wreck had left their cars
- February 5, 2018 5:51 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING TUESDAY
- January 24, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Witness says one victim in triple-fatal crash is mother's boyfriend
- January 17, 2018 midnight
ODDLY ENOUGH
- August 31, 2017 midnight
Diana’s tragic death spawned a web of conspiracy theories
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.