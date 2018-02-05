2 victims of Sunday crash had left vehicle when they were killed

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said the two people killed about 6 p.m. Sunday in a traffic accident on Interstate 680 south had left their vehicles when they were hit.

The victims were identified today as Javier Colon, 19, of Youngstown and Rebecca Guntle, 40, who is from out of state.

Lt. WIlliam Ross, head of the Accident Investigation Unit, said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages but he did say alcohol was not a factor.

Ross said the two were hit by a car that went off the road. Ross said he does not know why the two were out of their vehicles.