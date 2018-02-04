Traffic diverted on I-680 after multi-vehicle accident
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown police are diverting traffic on Interstate-680 South to the Indianola Avenue/ Shirley Road interchange after a multi-vehicle accident underneath the Shirley Road overpass within the past hour.
A coroner's van is visible at the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Watch for updates on Vindy.com and in The Vindicator on Monday.
