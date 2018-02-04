Traffic diverted on I-680 after multi-vehicle accident

Sun. February 4, 2018 at 7:13p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police are diverting traffic on Interstate-680 South to the Indianola Avenue/ Shirley Road interchange after a multi-vehicle accident underneath the Shirley Road overpass within the past hour.

A coroner's van is visible at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Watch for updates on Vindy.com and in The Vindicator on Monday.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000