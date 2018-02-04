Source: Struggling Cavs have no plans to fire Tyronn Lue

— A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Cleveland Cavaliers have no plans to fire coach Tyronn Lue despite the team’s recent slide.

The status of Lue, the only coach to win a championship with a Cleveland team since 1964, came into question following Saturday night’s 32-point home loss to Houston. However, Lue’s job isn’t in danger because of the need for “keeping continuity” at a challenging time, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

ESPN first reported that Lue’s job wasn’t in jeopardy.

Cleveland has lost 12 of 18 and has been blown out several times in the span.

Lue has been with the Cavaliers since 2016, when he replaced David Blatt midway through the season. Lue took over and guided the Cavs to a win over Golden State in the NBA Finals.