Third quarter: Eagles 29, Patriots 19

— Nick Foles continues to be masterful. The Phildelphia Eagles backup quarterback threw his second touchdown pass of the game — this one for 22 yards to Corey Clement — as the Super Bowl underdogs again built a 10-point lead, 29-19, over the New England Patriots.

Foles is now 16 of 28 for 268 yards with 6:37 to play in the third quarter.