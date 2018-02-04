LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

HIRED

Farmers Trust Co. is expanding its team with the addition of John M. Rossi as vice president, Trust Administration for the trust company’s operations in Howland.

Rossi brings with him nearly 15 years of experience in law for private practices, foundations, education and more. He most recently served as a private practice attorney where he worked on probate estates, guardianships and trusts as fiduciary and case counsel.

National Associates Inc., an employee benefits administration firm and wholly owned subsidiary of Farmers National Banc Corp., has announced the hiring of John P. Adzema as the organization’s new president. Adzema is a 30-year veteran in the financial-services industry.

AWARDED

Armstrong was the recipient of the 2017 Veteran Employer of the Year Award, presented by Veterans Cable Services. Co-founders of Veterans Cable, John Piazza and Tony Accamando, presented the award to Armstrong President Jeff A. Ross at the annual Armstrong Awards Banquet, in recognition of commitment to veteran causes.