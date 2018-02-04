BUSINESS DIGEST

Business seminar

SALEM

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsoring a “Business Value Building” seminar from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Kent State University-Salem Campus, 2491 state Route 45, Main Building; Room 210.

This workshop is for business owners who want to maximize the value of their business. Business and financial consultants, bankers and economic-development professionals are encouraged to attend as well.

There is no charge to attend the seminar. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 330-337-3473 or email at info@salemohiochamber.org. For information or to directly register with Kent State University, contact Deanna Spencer at 330-308-7522 or email at dmspence@kent.edu.

Leadership seminar

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a seminar on “Mindful Leadership” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

Michael B. Ross, president of Mainstream Leadership Network will speak about Mindful Leadership, “a program designed to help leaders lead better and to help people see the masterpiece they are.”

The cost is $25 for chamber members and $40 for prospective members.

Register at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.

BWC rates

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation asked its board of directors recently to reduce private employer premium rates by 12 percent beginning July 1.

If approved, the reduction would save private employers $163.5 million over this year’s premiums, which are already at their lowest rates in at least 40 years.

Home sales up

COLUMBUS

The Ohio housing marketplace was robust in 2017, as the sector established record-setting levels in the rate of sales activity, average sales price and total dollar volume, according to Ohio Realtors.

Homes sales finished 2017 with a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 151,748, a 1.9 percent increase from the 2016 year-end rate of 148,952. The average sales price across Ohio in 2017 reached $172,870, a 5.7 percent increase from the $163,510 mark posted during 2016.

Ohio Realtors also reported the number of single-family homes and condominiums put under agreement in December 2017 reached a best-ever level for the month, increasing a slight 0.1 percent from the level posted during the month a year ago.

Fire dept. grants

COLUMBUS

Thirty-nine Ohio fire departments will share $376,517 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation under a new program to reduce firefighters’ exposure to toxic environmental elements.

Locally, Boardman received $12,750 to purchase two extractors/washers for two fire houses.

Staff/wire reports