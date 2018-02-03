US stocks swoon, sending Dow down 650+ points
Associated Press
U.S. stocks slumped Friday, and the market suffered its worst week in two years, as fears of inflation and disappointing quarterly results from technology and energy giants spooked investors. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped by more than 650 points.
Bond yields rose and contributed to the stock market swoon after the government reported that wages grew last month at the fastest pace in eight years. The Dow had its worst decline since June 2016, while the broader Standard & Poor’s 500 index had its biggest one-day percentage drop since September 2016.
“We’ve enjoyed low interest rates for so long, we’re having to deal with a little bit higher rates now, so the market is trying to figure out what that could mean for inflation,” said Darrell Cronk, head of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 2, 2018 4:57 p.m.
UPDATE | Dow down more than 650 points
- November 9, 2016 12:02 a.m.
Prospect of Trump presidency shakes financial markets
- December 31, 2016 midnight
Stocks end year modestly lower
- December 14, 2016 10:50 a.m.
US stocks slip ahead of Federal Reserve meeting on rates
- November 17, 2016 2:59 p.m.
Bank stocks surge again, leading broader market higher
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.