Pa. election petition packets available Wednesday

Sat. February 3, 2018 at 7:19p.m.

MERCER, PA.

Petition packets for Democratic and Republican precinct committee offices and Greenville Home Rule Government Study Commission will be available beginning Wednesday in the election office at the Mercer County Courthouse. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Signatures can be collected no earlier than Feb. 13 and the deadline to file petitions with the county is March 6. All state and federal candidates must get their packets from the Pennsylvania Department of State in Harrisburg. For information, call 724-662-7542.


