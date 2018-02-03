Hundreds peruse African Marketplace 2018 at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

The long-standing annual African Marketplace is an opportunity to be immersed in black culture and heritage through the Youngstown Harambee dance group and drummers and shop at the 30-plus vendors offering items from art works to jewelry and purses and clothing.

An estimated 400 people visited the 2018 Marketplace Saturday in the Chestnut Room of Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center, said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, YSU’s director of African Studies and coordinator of the event.

Among the activities was Tom Kearns, Youngstown postmaster, presenting a Black History stamp, Anderson said.

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and his family made their annual visit to the event.

“We like to shop. The whole family got their money together and bought things,” Brown said, noting that the Marketplace offers great exposure for vendors that people might not otherwise know about.

The African Marketplace is a reminder to support black business; that there is an African Studies Program at YSU, and of African roots and traditions and culture as displayed with pride by the Harambee dancers and Kimberly Phillips, a dance performer from Canton, Anderson said.

