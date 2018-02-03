Fired Niles teacher to have private hearing Feb. 23

NILES

The board of education has scheduled a Feb. 23 hearing for Christopher Chieffo, a teacher and former assistant principal who was fired last month for falsification of sick leave.



Documents in his personnel file state that on a day Chieffo reported off sick last October, he was coaching Howland High School Boys Golf Team at a district tournament in Alliance. Chieffo, 45, had been a full-time teacher for the last decade at Niles Primary School.

Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said Chieffo has requested a private hearing. The hearing date is subject to change, depending on the availability of an independent referee and legal counsel.