Fired Niles teacher to have private hearing Feb. 23

Sat. February 3, 2018 at 6:10p.m.

NILES

The board of education has scheduled a Feb. 23 hearing for Christopher Chieffo, a teacher and former assistant principal who was fired last month for falsification of sick leave.

Documents in his personnel file state that on a day Chieffo reported off sick last October, he was coaching Howland High School Boys Golf Team at a district tournament in Alliance. Chieffo, 45, had been a full-time teacher for the last decade at Niles Primary School.

Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said Chieffo has requested a private hearing. The hearing date is subject to change, depending on the availability of an independent referee and legal counsel.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000