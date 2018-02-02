BUSINESS DIGEST

Why Bill’s Place closed

AUSTINTOWN

The Ohio Department of Commerce told The Vindicator on Thursday that Bill’s Place, 4771 Mahoning Ave., did not have operating privileges as of midnight Feb. 1 because the business did not file for a renewal with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control and the business has a tax hold from the Ohio Department of Taxation.

The business had a closed sign on the door Wednesday.

Free tax assistance

WARREN

The Trumbull County Partnership for Financial Empowerment, a United Way of Trumbull County initiative, will have a Financial Resource Fair offering free tax assistance with qualified tax preparers. The fair takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. today in the Trumbull County Veterans Services Building at 253 East Market St. Pizza and beverages will be available to all participants.

Mitsubishi recalls SUV, car models

DETROIT

Mitsubishi is recalling about 640,000 cars and SUVs worldwide because the accessory drive belt can come loose and cause engines to stall.

The recall covers Outlander SUVs from 2008 through 2012, Outlander Sport SUVs from 2011 through 2012, Lancer cars from 2009 through 2012 and Lancer Sportbacks from 2010 through 2012. All have Mitsubishi’s 4B11 or 4B12 engines, according to a document posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker says a flange that automatically adjusts the belt tension can crack, causing the belt to detach. That will drain the battery and cause the engine to stall. Dealers will replace the belt tensioner with an improved one at no cost to owners.

Texas executes man who killed daughters

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

A former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone was put to death Thursday night in Texas.

John David Battaglia received lethal injection for the May 2001 killings of his 9-year-old daughter, Faith, and her 6-year-old sister, Liberty. Battaglia and his wife had separated and the girls were killed at his Dallas apartment during a visit.

The punishment was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected appeals from his lawyers to review his case, contending Battaglia, 62, was delusional and mentally incompetent for execution.

His was the nation’s third execution this year, all in Texas.

Man who drove van into Muslims is convicted of murder

LONDON

A man who steeped himself in far-right, anti-Muslim ideas before driving a van into a crowd of worshippers near a north London mosque was convicted Thursday of murder and attempted murder.

A jury at London’s Woolwich Crown Court deliberated for an hour before finding 48-year-old Darren Osborne guilty of the June 2017 attack in the city’s Finsbury Park neighborhood.

A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and 15 people were injured when a rented van plowed into worshippers during Ramadan.

