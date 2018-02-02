Watching Super Bowl online gets easier this year

Fri. February 2, 2018 at 2:31p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — It'll be much easier to watch the Super Bowl online for free this year.

NBC won't require proof of a cable or satellite TV subscription, meaning that anyone in the U.S. can watch the game online.

Plus, you'll be able to watch the game on a phone even if you aren't a Verizon customer, as was a requirement before.


