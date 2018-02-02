Warren City Schools take day off to fight flu

WARREN — Warren City Schools have scheduled a waiver day on Monday during which students won’t be attending class.

During the day, the facilities will be sanitized to help fight the spread of the flu throughout the schools.

Throughout the day, teachers will be using the time away from class as a professional development day. R. Keeth Matheny, National Award Winning Teacher and instructional coach and author, will speak to educators on the social and emotional learning model he developed.