UPDATE | Victims' father apologizes for trying to attack Nassar

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A father of three victims tried to attack Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom today after a judge declined his request for a few minutes alone in a locked room with the "demon" former sports doctor. He was blocked by an attorney and tackled by sheriff's deputies.

Two of the man's daughters had just told the judge that they and another sister had been sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. Their father, Randall Margraves, told the judge he was a "distraught father."

Margraves then looked at Nassar, shook his head and called him a profanity while speaking at the courtroom podium. Margraves then asked for "five minutes" alone with Nassar. The judge said she couldn't allow that. He asked for one minute, and she again declined.

Margraves then lunged at Nassar, who was sitting nearby.

Margraves was restrained by sheriff's deputies and hauled out of court. He returned a few hours later to apologize to Judge Janice Cunningham, who said there was "no way" she would punish him under her contempt of court powers. She noted the anguish felt by families over Nassar's crimes.

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on assault charges. The charges focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The judge resumed the hearing after about 25 minutes.

