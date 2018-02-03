Ursuline students set to lend hand, observe foreign culture in Nicaragua

YOUNGSTOWN

Eleven Ursuline High students accompanied by six adults are planning an upcoming trip to Nicaragua in April.

From April 2-8, during Ursuline High’s spring break, students will travel to the Central American country to help the locals fulfill what some may say are basic needs.

“We help them find food and housing, do home visits and go into homes in community where we do simple tasks like cooking with a mom and playing with children,” explained Maggie Mattune, Ursuline High assistant principal of student affairs.

Parent volunteer Aimee Morrison said students also help build houses.

“There is really no classroom or textbook that can teach lessons in empathy and compassion students learn during the trip,” Mattune said. “It’s just invaluable.”

“[Students] will be embracing other cultures and realizing there is so much more to work toward in other nations,” she said. “We are becoming and preparing new members of a global society.”

