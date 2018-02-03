Struthers football standout charged in party altercation

STRUTHERS

A standout Struthers High School football player will appear in court Feb. 28 facing charges of assault, witness intimidation and other charges after accusations that he slapped two drunken juveniles and doused them with maple syrup at a November house party.

Nathan Richards, 18, of Deer Creek Drive, faces four counts of assault, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count each of aggravated trespassing, criminal damaging and witness intimidation. Only the witness intimidation charge is a felony.

The police report identified 13 people who attended the party — some of whom shared videos of Richards’ actions on Snapchat, a mobile phone app. The mother of one alleged victim received the video and alerted Struthers police, according to the report.

Several witnesses corroborated the allegations that led to charges.

