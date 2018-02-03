State findings in shooting death of Girard cop sent to prosecutor

GIRARD

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has sent its findings in the shooting of Girard police officer Justin Leo to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office.

Leo, 31, was shot and killed by Jason Marble, 37, while answering a domestic call at 408 Indiana Ave. on Oct. 21, 2017. Another officer on the scene returned fire and killed Marble, a police report said.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said he will review the findings over the next few weeks, and must review all of the BCI documents before releasing the name of the officer involved or any new case details.

In a 911 call the night of the shooting, Marble’s girlfriend, Angela Jones-Diana, said she left the house because Marble scared her kids. Jones-Diana told dispatch that Marble had four guns and was drinking all day.

Adam Fletcher, 34, of Warren, was inside the house when the shooting occurred. After the shooting, Fletcher called 911 and fled out the back door, according to a dispatch report.

Fletcher was arrested Oct. 22 by Niles police for violating his probation on a 2013 burglary conviction.

Signs displaying messages such as “We love you, Leo” and pictures of his badge with his number 324 are still seen throughout the city.

"The support is still strong," said Pat Leo, Justin's mother.