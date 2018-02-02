Ohio school board says member under investigation should resign

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A northwest Ohio school board is calling on a member under investigation for allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving a student to resign.

The board for the Washington Local Schools passed a motion Thursday asking Patrick Hickey to quit after Michigan State Police said last week it’s investigating allegations Hickey had sex with a teenage student while her coach and teacher in Addison from 1986 to 1990.

Hickey wasn’t at Thursday’s meeting, which is held off school property. Hickey was banned from the district in 2016 after an altercation at a basketball game. He resigned as Washington Local Schools superintendent in 2015 as the district prepared to fire him.

Hickey was elected to the school board in November. He has denied wrongdoing and couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.