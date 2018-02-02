Officer Leo shooting report received by prosecutor

GIRARD

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation sent its findings on the shooting of Girard officer Justin Leo to the Trumbull County Prosecutor's office on Friday.

Leo was shot and killed by Jason Marble while answering a domestic call at 408 Indiana Ave. on Oct. 21, 2017. Another officer on the scene returned fire and killed Marble, and was given paid leave.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said he will review the findings over the next few weeks, and must review the entire BCI document before releasing the name of the officer involved or any details of the case.