Newton Twp. man gets his dogs returned
HOWLAND — A man whose dogs are accused of biting a Newton Township woman Jan. 22 had the dogs returned to him late Thursday afternoon.
Gwen Logan, Trumbull County executive dog warden, said the owner, David Hanson, also of Newton Township, returned to the dog pound with a court order allowing him to take the dogs home.
Logan said the order states the dogs must be kept secure in Hanson’s garage.
Hanson faces a court date March 15 on charges of failure to restrain dogs as well as a hearing to determine if the dogs, all German shepherds, are vicious. If they are declared vicious, he must obtain separate insurance for them as well as follow other safety and security measures.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 2, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Reinforced cage required before shepherds can go home
- February 1, 2018 6:16 p.m.
Cage required before German Shepherds can be returned
- January 29, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Hearing set in March for Newton Falls man's dogs
- February 1, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Shepherds that bit woman in Newton Twp. to be evaluated
- January 27, 2018 midnight
Human skull found
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.