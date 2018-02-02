Newton Twp. man gets his dogs returned

HOWLAND — A man whose dogs are accused of biting a Newton Township woman Jan. 22 had the dogs returned to him late Thursday afternoon.

Gwen Logan, Trumbull County executive dog warden, said the owner, David Hanson, also of Newton Township, returned to the dog pound with a court order allowing him to take the dogs home.

Logan said the order states the dogs must be kept secure in Hanson’s garage.

Hanson faces a court date March 15 on charges of failure to restrain dogs as well as a hearing to determine if the dogs, all German shepherds, are vicious. If they are declared vicious, he must obtain separate insurance for them as well as follow other safety and security measures.