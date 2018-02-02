New irrigation system at Stambaugh golf course
YOUNGSTOWN
The city hired a company for $515,500 to replace the 80-year-old irrigation system at its Henry Stambaugh Municipal Golf Course. The city needed to replace the course’s current system because it’s lost more than 100 million gallons of water through breaks and leaks since 2005.
Most of that water was lost between 2007 and 2009 when a valve broke dumping water into the sewer system that went undetected.
The board of control voted Thursday to hire Commercial Irrigation, an East Peoria, Ill., company, for $515,500. The company submitted the lowest of three proposals for the work at the nine-hole golf course on the city’s North Side. The money is coming from the city’s water fund.
The work will start in April and take two to three months to complete.
