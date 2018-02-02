Mayor Brown appoints park & rec director

Fri. February 2, 2018 at 3:11p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has appointed Dawn Turnage, a housing adviser at the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority the past three years, as parks and recreation director.

She will be paid $56,947 annually.

Brown selected Turnage from more than 13 other candidates for the position.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000