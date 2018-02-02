Mayor Brown appoints park & rec director
YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has appointed Dawn Turnage, a housing adviser at the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority the past three years, as parks and recreation director.
She will be paid $56,947 annually.
Brown selected Turnage from more than 13 other candidates for the position.
