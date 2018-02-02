Man who drove van into Muslims is convicted of murder
LONDON
A man who steeped himself in far-right, anti-Muslim ideas before driving a van into a crowd of worshippers near a north London mosque was convicted Thursday of murder and attempted murder.
A jury at London’s Woolwich Crown Court deliberated for an hour before finding 48-year-old Darren Osborne guilty of the June 2017 attack in the city’s Finsbury Park neighborhood.
A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and 15 people were injured when a rented van plowed into worshippers during Ramadan.
Staff/wire reports
