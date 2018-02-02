Man who drove van into Muslims is convicted of murder

Fri. February 2, 2018 at 9:07a.m.

LONDON

A man who steeped himself in far-right, anti-Muslim ideas before driving a van into a crowd of worshippers near a north London mosque was convicted Thursday of murder and attempted murder.

A jury at London’s Woolwich Crown Court deliberated for an hour before finding 48-year-old Darren Osborne guilty of the June 2017 attack in the city’s Finsbury Park neighborhood.

A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and 15 people were injured when a rented van plowed into worshippers during Ramadan.

Staff/wire reports


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000