Fri. February 2, 2018 at 9:00a.m.

The Trumbull County Partnership for Financial Empowerment, a United Way of Trumbull County initiative, will have a Financial Resource Fair offering free tax assistance with qualified tax preparers. The fair takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. today in the Trumbull County Veterans Services Building at 253 East Market St. Pizza and beverages will be available to all participants.


