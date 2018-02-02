Free tax assistance
WARREN
The Trumbull County Partnership for Financial Empowerment, a United Way of Trumbull County initiative, will have a Financial Resource Fair offering free tax assistance with qualified tax preparers. The fair takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. today in the Trumbull County Veterans Services Building at 253 East Market St. Pizza and beverages will be available to all participants.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 1, 2017 12:08 a.m.
United Way, coalition to provide free tax preparation assistance
- July 11, 2017 9:52 a.m.
Chris Higbee performs tonight at Trumbull County Fair
- March 19, 2017 10:09 a.m.
SENIOR SIDELIGHTS
- October 22, 2017 9:09 a.m.
AAUW will host craft and vendor fair
- February 12, 2017 9:34 p.m.
SENIOR SIDELIGHTS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.