Crash in Milton Township

Fri. February 2, 2018 at 6:10a.m.

Milton Township

MILTON TOWNSHIP

According to our broadcast parter, 21 WFMJ-TV, around 2 a.m. a tractor-trailer jackknifed and struck a guardrail along the westbound lanes of I-76 in Milton Township.

One lane of traffic was closed until the truck could be removed.

The road was open by 4 a.m. and the driver was not injured.

