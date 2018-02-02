Crash in Milton Township
According to our broadcast parter, 21 WFMJ-TV, around 2 a.m. a tractor-trailer jackknifed and struck a guardrail along the westbound lanes of I-76 in Milton Township.
One lane of traffic was closed until the truck could be removed.
The road was open by 4 a.m. and the driver was not injured.
