Ashtabula housing inspector charged with raping woman

ASHTABULA

A housing inspector under investigation for the theft of $260,000 from a vacant home has been charged with raping a woman during an inspection last September.

The Star Beacon reports 47-year-old John Artuso was arrested Thursday after being indicted on rape, kidnapping and sexual battery charges by an Ashtabula County grand jury.

County Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci said the victim contacted authorities in December after learning that Artuso, an Ashtabula housing inspector, was under investigation after he found money inside a home scheduled to be demolished.

Ashtabula police said in a search warrant affidavit that Artuso gave some of the money to other people. The affidavit said police and the FBI had been investigating Artuso for public corruption involving prostitutes and bribery.

Court records don’t indicate whether Artuso has an attorney.