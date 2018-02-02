AP: Man who sold ammo to Vegas shooter charged
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.
A complaint says unfired armor-piercing bullets found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where the attack was launched on Oct. 1 contained the fingerprints of ammunition dealer Douglas Haig of Arizona.
The complaint filed today in federal court in Phoenix says Haig didn't have a license to manufacture armor-piercing ammunition.
He was charged shortly before having a news conference today. He said he noticed nothing suspicious when he sold 720 rounds of ammunition to Stephen Paddock in the weeks before the attack that killed 58 people.
Haig is a 55-year-old aerospace engineer who sold ammunition as a hobby for about 25 years.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 3, 2017 8:47 a.m.
VEGAS MASSACRE | Trump calls Vegas shooter ’demented man’
- October 25, 2017 2:53 p.m.
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child-porn possession
- September 16, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Man facing federal charges of selling fatal dose of drugs to Warren woman
- October 2, 2017 2:17 p.m.
Las Vegas shooting leaves GOP-backed gun bills in limbo
- January 5, 2018 10:43 a.m.
During search for drugs, Youngstown cops find gun and ammo
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.