YSU defense falters against Northern Kentucky
Youngstown State's mens basketball failed to keep Northern Kentucky's shooting in check for a 95-85 defeat.
YSU (6-18, 4-7 in the Horizon League) has lost three straight. Braun Hartfield led the Penguins with 23 points.
Drew McDonald had 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Norse.
