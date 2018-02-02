YSU defense falters against Northern Kentucky

By Brian Dzenis | Thu. February 1, 2018 at 9:07p.m.

Youngstown State's mens basketball failed to keep Northern Kentucky's shooting in check for a 95-85 defeat.

YSU (6-18, 4-7 in the Horizon League) has lost three straight. Braun Hartfield led the Penguins with 23 points.

Drew McDonald had 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Norse.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000