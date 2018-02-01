YSU beating reigning HL champs at home

Youngstown State holds a 43-40 lead against reigning Horizon League champ Northern Kentucky Thursday night.

YSU is 6-of-10 from three and is shooting 44 percent from the floor. Cam Morse leads the Penguins with 10 points and Tyree Robinson and Devin Heygood each have eight.

The preseason pick for the League's Player of the Year, NKU's Drew Robinson, has 14 points and eight rebounds on the night.