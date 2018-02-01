YSU beating reigning HL champs at home
Youngstown State holds a 43-40 lead against reigning Horizon League champ Northern Kentucky Thursday night.
YSU is 6-of-10 from three and is shooting 44 percent from the floor. Cam Morse leads the Penguins with 10 points and Tyree Robinson and Devin Heygood each have eight.
The preseason pick for the League's Player of the Year, NKU's Drew Robinson, has 14 points and eight rebounds on the night.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 28, 2018 12:07 a.m.
YSU men fall at Green Bay
- January 6, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Morse scores 1,000th point in YSU loss
- February 18, 2017 11:46 p.m.
YSU men end skid, defeat Northern Kentucky
- February 19, 2017 midnight
YSU tops NKU, ends losing run
- February 12, 2017 12:05 a.m.
First-place Valpo fends off YSU upset bid
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.