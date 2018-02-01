Youngstown man gets life sentence for raping child

Thu. February 1, 2018 at 3:19p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown man who raped a child over the course of five years received life in prison.

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court imposed two life sentences on Kenneth Thomas, 38, of Hubbard Road.

In January, a jury convicted Thomas on 19 counts of rape, 16 of which occurred before his victim’s 13th birthday.

