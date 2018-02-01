Workplace slayings suspect in Mich. had AK-47, ammunition
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man who fatally shot two workers at separate Detroit-area businesses was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and had more than 200 rounds of ammunition.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters today the 45-year-old suspect appeared to have a "hit list in his mind" and was on a "planned killing spree."
One worker was slain this morning at a trucking company in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. The suspect then carjacked a tractor-trailer cab and drove about 30 miles north to Pontiac, where 58-year-old Eriverto Perez was shot to death at an aluminum stamping business.
He then drove to a trucking firm in nearby Waterford Township, but left when he could not find a person he was seeking.
The suspect was wounded and arrested after a shootout with police in Waterford.
