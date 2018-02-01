Warren police say Youngstown man's death is homicide

WARREN

Warren police are treating the death of Darrin Andrews, 35, whose body was found in a car Thursday in a parking lot in the 2200 block of North Feederle Drive. The victim had been listed as a missing person from Youngstown.

Authorities did not provide details about the nature of Andrews’ death, but said they have reason to believe it is a homicide, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Police did not say if they had any suspects in the killing.