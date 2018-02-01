Warren police say Youngstown man's death is homicide

Thu. February 1, 2018 at 7:50p.m.

WARREN

Warren police are treating the death of Darrin Andrews, 35, whose body was found in a car Thursday in a parking lot in the 2200 block of North Feederle Drive. The victim had been listed as a missing person from Youngstown.

Authorities did not provide details about the nature of Andrews’ death, but said they have reason to believe it is a homicide, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Police did not say if they had any suspects in the killing.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$195000