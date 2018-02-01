Warren police say Youngstown man's death is homicide
WARREN
Warren police are treating the death of Darrin Andrews, 35, whose body was found in a car Thursday in a parking lot in the 2200 block of North Feederle Drive. The victim had been listed as a missing person from Youngstown.
Authorities did not provide details about the nature of Andrews’ death, but said they have reason to believe it is a homicide, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Police did not say if they had any suspects in the killing.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 26, 2017 10:13 a.m.
UPDATE | Warren police say Tuesday homicide victim was from Youngstown
- September 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Youngstown cops probe death of man found in South Side home
- September 23, 2017 10:22 a.m.
City police probe death of 62-year-old man as homicide
- June 28, 2017 11:31 a.m.
Death of man found in Berlin Lake ruled a homicide
- July 10, 2017 8:42 a.m.
Warren police investigating another suspected homicide
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.