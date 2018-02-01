Trump to approve release of GOP memo

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials say President Donald Trump will clear the way for the publication of a controversial GOP-authored memo, despite objections from the FBI.

The memo was prepared by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee and is said to allege misconduct by the FBI in its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

Trump's own Justice Department and Democrats furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.

A White House official said Congress would likely be informed of the decision Friday, adding Trump was "ok" with the release. A second White House official said Trump was likely to declassify the congressional memo but that the precise method for making it public was still being finalized.

The officials were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.