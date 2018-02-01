Teen gets prison for aggravated vehicular homicide
LISBON
A Columbiana County teenager, Jacob Chamberlain, 19, of East Palestine, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and three OVI charges for alcohol and marijuana in connection with a vehicle crash on May 26, 2016 in which his teenage friend was killed.
At his appearance in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court, Chamberlain also received a lifetime drivers license suspension, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Chamberlain admitted to recklessly causing the death of 18-year-old Timothy Walton and critically injuring another passenger, 21-year-old Tyler Barnes.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 13, 2017 2:29 p.m.
Man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in fatal crash
- August 3, 2017 3:01 p.m.
Poland man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide charge
- August 3, 2017 2:54 p.m.
Poland man pleads in vehicular homicide case
- October 14, 2017 midnight
Man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for fatal crash
- August 4, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Poland man pleads guilty in crash that killed friend
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.