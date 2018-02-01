Teen gets prison for aggravated vehicular homicide

LISBON

A Columbiana County teenager, Jacob Chamberlain, 19, of East Palestine, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and three OVI charges for alcohol and marijuana in connection with a vehicle crash on May 26, 2016 in which his teenage friend was killed.

At his appearance in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court, Chamberlain also received a lifetime drivers license suspension, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Chamberlain admitted to recklessly causing the death of 18-year-old Timothy Walton and critically injuring another passenger, 21-year-old Tyler Barnes.