Teen convicted of killing dad returning to mom's home in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

Bresha Meadows, now 16, who pleaded guilty last May to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of her father, is expected to return home to live with her mother on Sunday.

During her sentencing last May, officials said she would spend two more months in juvenile detention and then six months in a Cleveland mental health facility, which would have placed her release date late last month.

Juvenile court matters are typically private, but Scott Bombeck, juvenile court administrator, said he believed Bresha was going to be released to her mother around now.

A Meadows family member forwarded a Facebook post to The Vindicator dated Wednesday from Bresha’s mother, Brandi Meadows, in which she wrote that Bresha “comes home Sunday the 4th for good. Our family is whole again. Pray for us.”

Bresha’s case drew worldwide attention shortly after she was charged with her father’s July 28, 2016, shooting death in their Hunter Street Northwest home.

Bresha, then 14, did not speak to police, but her attorney, mother and others said Bresha killed Jonathan Meadows Sr., 41, because he was abusive.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.