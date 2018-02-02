Shepherds that bit woman in Newton Twp. to be evaluated

Staff report

HOWLAND

The three German Shepherds taken to the Trumbull County Dog Pound after a woman alleged they bit her at Venture Plastics in Newton Township Jan. 22 will be evaluated to determine if they are healthy enough to return home.

Gwen Logan, Trumbull County executive dog warden, said a veterinarian was expected to examine the dogs Thursday afternoon. The dogs were being kept at the dog pound under a 10-day rabies quarantine because of the attack, but the quarantine ended Thursday.

However, Logan said the dogs will remain at the dog pound at least over the weekend because the owner of the dogs, David Hanson of Newton Township, has not yet prepared an acceptable cage for the dogs with a lid and lock on it.

