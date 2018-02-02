Seized pot-growing equipment to grow food at TCI for poor

YOUNGSTOWN

Equipment seized by Campbell police during a drug raid will find new use at the Trumbull Correctional Institute as part of the prison’s inmate agricultural program.

The equipment will be used at TCI as part of a program that teaches inmates how to grow food. This food is then given to the poor. Last year, the prison produced more than 10,000 pounds of food through the program.

Last September, Campbell police officers conducted a raid at a home on Devitt Avenue where they took possession of 56 marijuana plants and dozens of pieces of hydroponic equipment valued at tens of thousands of dollars.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips said under normal circumstances the evidence would simply be destroyed, but an official from TCI reached out to ask if the city would consider donating the equipment.

“It’s nice to see good coming from bad,” Phillips said.

